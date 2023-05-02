She’s magic! Jenna Ortega looked like a total star at the 2023 Met Gala on Monday, May 1. The actress continued her whirlwind year at the star-studded event after debuting as fan-favorite role, Wednesday Addams, in Netflix’s Wednesday in November 2022.

While attending the Met Gala this year, Jenna rocked a Wednesday Addams-inspired outfit, complete with black chunky heels and a long train.

As fans know, this isn’t the first time that the Stuck in the Middle alum attended the NYC-based event. In May 2022, she made her Met Gala debut wearing a hot pink Valentino ensemble. While the red carpet occurred before she starred as Wednesday, the actress still turned heads in her stunning look.

Now, when taking on an event, Jenna channels some Wednesday vibes with her outfits.

“I do think that Wednesday changed my taste a lot,” she explained to InStyle in March 2023, referring to the character’s dark and edgy vibe. “I have a hard time getting her off of me, at least clothing-wise. It’s also something that I’ve always wanted to do. I just never felt like I could. I feel like there were always a lot of voices and opinions that I used to place too much value in.”

After the show premiered via Netflix, it immediately became a must-watch, even breaking the Netflix record for most hours viewed in a single week. It was officially announced in January that Wednesday would return for a second season.

“To step into the shoes of somebody who’s a bit more eccentric and frightening has been really exciting for me, and definitely a challenge — especially with such a beloved character, I really want to take care of her and do her justice,” the former Disney Channel actress told The Hollywood Reporter in January 2022 of the role. She went on to say that fans have “never” seen this version of the character before, adding, “I’ve never felt so much pressure on a job, and I’m trying to keep my cool.”

Further discussing the show, which was executive produced by Tim Burton, Jenna said she had “never been more intimidated” by a role.

“One, I’ve never played a character who’s been [played] by someone else before,” she explained. “There have been two other actresses who played the role. And I kid you not: I don’t know how they could get any better.”

That being said, Jenna made her own mark on the character. Scroll through our gallery to see Jenna’s 2023 Met Gala look.

