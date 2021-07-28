They’re back! Netflix is officially making a Yes Day sequel.

In July 2021, as part of a larger deal with the streaming service, actress Jennifer Garner — who starred in the movie as Allison Torres — announced that the family film would be getting another installment.

“I am honored​ ​to join the awesome group of creatives in the Netflix family, and I am extremely excited to work with their passionate and innovative teams across all departments. I had the most gratifying, creative, experience bringing Yes Day to life,” the actress, who also produced the first film, said in a statement, per Variety. “Seeing Netflix’s global reach as the Torres family wreaked havoc in homes all over the world makes me eager​ ​to dive in with another Day of Yes; I can’t wait. I am grateful for Netflix’s continued support and look forward to mixing it up across the board with this partnership.”

The movie, which premiered in March 2021, followed Allison and Carlos Torres (played by Edgar Ramírez), who are tired of always saying no to their three kids, Katie (Jenna Ortega), Nando (Julian Lerner) and Ellie (Everly Carganilla). The parents of three decide to give their kids a Yes Day, where they’re forced to say yes to everything the kids say over 24 hours. Throughout the day, Katie, Nando and Ellie get their parents into crazy situations, which brings the parents and their kids closer than ever.

“I’ve looked up to Jennifer Garner and Edgar Ramírez for such a long time, so the opportunity to call them Mom and Dad just sounded like an amazing one that I couldn’t pass up,” Jenna told Cosmopolitan in April 2021. “Jennifer would bring up stories about things she learned when she was growing up in the industry and relate them back to me or would say, like, ‘Oh, you have no idea. You know what this is going to be like, and this is going to be crazy for you.’ And she kind of had a plan for my future, which I thought was funny.”

Little did the actress know that the Torres family would be back and better than ever with a second Yes Day. While not much information has been released about the film just yet, there’s definitely a lot to look forward to when this movie premieres on Netflix in the near future.

Scroll through our gallery for everything we know about the Yes Day sequel so far.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.