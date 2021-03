Get ready to LOL with the cast of Yes Day! Stars of the Netflix film Julian Lerner and Everly Carganilla caught up with J-14 exclusively to share some pretty hilarious moments from the movie’s set. They also dished on working with their costars, Jenna Ortega, Jennifer Garner and Edgar Ramírez. Be sure to watch the video above, and stream Yes Day on Netflix on Friday, March 12.

