March means St. Patrick’s Day, but it also means new Netflix releases! Mark your calendars, people, and get ready to bring on the binging because a lot of new shows and movies are headed to the streaming service next month.

Bailee Madison‘s new flick finally has a premiere date, and we can’t wait to see her sing and dance alongside Kevin Quinn in A Week Away. This sure-to-be amazing film will totally bring on the tears, and keep viewers coming back for more with the catchy tunes! That’s not all, we’re finally getting more Nickelodeon content on Netflix, because Big Time Rush will officially be available for streaming. Did we mention, Jenna Ortega also has a new film? Yep, get ready for Yes Day.

The March 2021 lineup might be Netflix’s best yet! Unfortunately, along with releases some the removal of some classics from the streaming service. Looking for a full list of what’s coming and going? Scroll through our gallery to see what’s headed to and saying goodbye to Netflix next month.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.