Remember when Gigi Hadid and Joe Jonas used to date? The former couple met in 2010 before they dated for less than a year throughout 2015. Keep reading for details on their past relationship, breakup timeline, why they split and more.

How Did Gigi Hadid and Joe Jonas Meet?

The model and Jonas Brothers member met while at the 2010 Grammy Awards and were friends for years. As the story goes, Joe first asked Gigi out in 2010 when she was still pretty young.

“We met at the Grammys when I was 13 years old,” Gigi said during a Periscope Q&A in September 2015. “And he asked me to a baseball game, and I said, ‘No.'”

Gigi was attending musical awards ceremony with her now-ex stepfather, music producer David Foster, and her mother, Yolanda Hadid, at the time.

“I was so nervous; I literally didn’t even know what it meant to hang out with a boy,” she said. “And also, Grammys are on a Sunday, and I didn’t want to tell him that I had school the next day, so I was like, ‘No, maybe next time.'”

However, Joe persisted by writing his number on a piece of paper and giving it to Yolanda. “We’ve been friends ever since,” Gigi said. “Except now, we’re more than friends, obvs.”

When Did Gigi Hadid and Joe Jonas Start Dating?

Gigi and Joe dated for less than one year in 2015. They went their separate ways in November of that year. During their time together, Gigi actually directed the music video for DNCE’s song “Cake By The Ocean.”

Since their split, the two have both since moved on. Joe married actress Sophie Turner in 2019 after dating for three years, and now the adorable couple share two children together. The pair first met back in 2016 after Joe slid into her Instagram DMs. “We had a lot of mutual friends and they’d been trying to introduce us for a long time,” the actress told Harper’s Bazaar U.K. in March 2019. “We were following each other on Instagram and he direct messaged me one fine day, out of the blue.”

As for Gigi, the supermodel dated Zayn Malik for a few years, eventually welcoming their daughter into the world in 2020. However, they broke up in September 2021 after a six-year relationship.

