Is Justin Bieber a tall guy? Fans have loved the singer since he made his debut with “One Time” in 2009, and they’ve watched him grow up since then. Not only has he matured with the sound of his music and in his love life, but the Canada native has gotten physically taller as well. Keep reading for details about his height.

How Tall Is Justin Bieber?

It’s been reported that the “Baby” crooner is 5-foot-9. However, he has never confirmed how tall he really is.

Fans questioned his height in a since-deleted Instagram post alongside The Kid Laroi, who looked to be way taller than Justin. Previously it was reported that the Australian singer was 5-foot-7, but in this picture, he appeared way taller than his frequent collaborator. “Since when is kid laroi [7-foot-4],” one fan joked in the comments section.

Has Justin Bieber Spoken About His Height?

While Justin has spoken a lot about his time in the public eye, it appears he has yet to address fan questions about his height. One thing’s for sure, he’s taller than wife Hailey Bieber.

“My burn in the modeling industry has been slow and I’ve had to learn to be OK with that. I’m shorter than most of the girls. Even though I’m 5-foot-8, I’m not a runway girl and I totally used to feel inferior to some of my friends,” the model told Vogue Australia in September 2019. “For a while, there was a part of me that didn’t know if I could have the career I wanted if I couldn’t do runway. I don’t think that anymore. I had so many people, like casting directors, say: ‘We don’t think she’s a real model.’”

But Justin never makes her feel bad about her height. In fact, the couple has a pretty quiet life together despite being major A-listers.

“We have a house [in Canada]. In L.A., it’s always kind of chaos, and every time we try to go somewhere it’s not easy. In Canada, we have a really private place, a big property, and Justin’s from there so I feel like he feels more comfortable,” she said of their life together in the same interview. “We have a bunch of four-wheelers and it’s quiet and we just hang out. We spent Thanksgiving and Christmas there last year, because the winter is especially pretty. I cook a lot.”

