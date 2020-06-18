It’s here, you guys! Yep, after months of waiting, the highly anticipated music video for CRAVITY‘s latest single, “Cloud 9,” finally dropped on Thursday, June 18, and we are obsessed!

In honor of the new visual, J-14 got to chat with the K-pop group, and they spilled all the tea on the song.

“This track has a whole different image when compared to our title track, ‘Break All The Rules.’ So we would love to show our fans the refreshing, cute side of us!” Jungmo told us. “We would like our fans to know that there are various charms and aspects that we possess.”

“We made many great memories through this track during the hot summer days! Whenever I listen to this song, it makes me think of delightful moments where we spent time together practicing our choreography, shooting the photos and the music video. It’s like a treasure, which makes me extremely happy” Seongmin also said in a statement, with Wonjin adding, “This track makes us laugh together and brings us lots of energy and happiness. It makes our bond stronger thus making our teamwork improve. It helps us to unite as one.”

For those who missed it, the brand new band — also made up of Serim, Allen, Woobin, Minhee, Hyeongjun and Taeyoung — was skyrocketed into fame after they dropped their debut single, “Break All the Rules,” on April 14, 2020. Yep, after its release, the music video gained over two million views in just eight hours, and within the first hour, six celebratory hashtags took up the worldwide trends on Twitter.

The guys previously dished to J-14 about the song.

“The main message of the track is meant to convey, ‘Let’s break the frames and rules that we’ve locked ourselves in,'” they explained. “It represents CRAVITY’s bold step forward. The rough texture of the sound and addictive melody are key aspects of this title track. We hope everyone can feel CRAVITY’s teamwork and the synergy that comes with it by watching our powerful performances along with the music.”

It’s safe to say the entire world is obsessed with this musical sensation, and we can’t wait to see what they release next!

