Get ready to see Katherine Langford like never before! That’s right, the former 13 Reasons Why star is about to become a total legend in the upcoming Netflix series Cursed.

Based off the book by the same name — written by Thomas Wheeler — the show, according to the streaming service’s description, “is a re-imagining of the Arthurian legend, told through the eyes of Nimue, a teenage heroine with a mysterious gift who is destined to become the powerful (and tragic) Lady of the Lake. After her mother’s death, she finds an unexpected partner in Arthur, a young mercenary, in a quest to find Merlin and deliver an ancient sword. Over the course of her journey, Nimue will become a symbol of courage and rebellion against the terrifying Red Paladins, and their complicit King Uther.” Yeah, that sounds pretty intense to us, and we can’t wait too see the star serve up some serious girl power!

Although no official release date for the series has been announced just yet, Netflix did take to Instagram on Thursday, May 7 and give fans a first look at what they can expect to see from the show’s main characters. They also revealed that the fantasy series would premiere during Summer 2020. We seriously hope they drop the release date soon!

After the photos from the show were released, Katherine took to her own social media and penned a sweet note about the show.

“Didn’t think I’d be on the cover of a book like this!! Thank you @thomaswheelerofficial and #FrankMiller for asking me to be a part of this legendary story,” the 24-year-old wrote. Then added, “Keep an eye out for @cursed coming soon on @netflix.”

Aside from the brunette beauty, thee sure-to-be amazing series will also star Devon Terrell, Gustaf Skarsgård, Teen Wolf alum Daniel Sharman and more.

