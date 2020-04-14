Get ready to see Katy Perry like never before because the songstress just seemingly hinted at an upcoming Las Vegas residency, and fans are shook! Yep, during a Facebook Live on Sunday, April 12, the poster was asked by a viewer, “Any chance you’re gonna consider doing a Vegas residency?” Instead of saying yes or no, Katy responded with a rather coy gesture.

“Hey Patrick,” she responded to the fan before giving a wink. “That one was for you.”

Naturally, people started freaking out and screen-recorded the entire interaction. The clip has since gone viral on social media, with some fans convinced that it meant there’s already a Las Vegas residency in the works for the “Teenage Dream” singer.

Katy Perry just confirmed that she is going to have a Vegas Residency 👀 @katyperry pic.twitter.com/EVK05jiLjx — sarah ♡☼ (@xkatycatsarah) April 13, 2020

As fans know, this epic teaser came just one week after Katy revealed the gender of her and Orlando Bloom‘s baby. As it turned out, the 35-year-old is expecting a baby girl! Yep, she shared the exciting news via Instagram on April 4, 2020, when she posted a snap of the Pirates of the Caribbean actor with pink cake smeared all over his face. “It’s a girl,” she captioned it, along with some pink hearts.

For those who missed it, the “California Gurls” songstress announced that they were gearing up to welcome their first child together back in March. The American Idol judge dropped the bombshell news when she released the music video for her new song “Never Worn White” on March 4, 2020. The video ended with Katy caressing her belly in a white dress before turning to the side to show off her growing baby bump. Afterwards, she confirmed the pregnancy during an Instagram live, admitting that it was “probably the longest secret” she has “ever had to keep.” She also revealed that her due date is sometime in the summer!

“There’s a lot that will be happening this summer, not only will I be giving birth — literally — but also figuratively to something you guys have been waiting for,” she said, referring to her upcoming album. “We’re excited and happy.”

From the sound of it, there may be a major concert event coming too!

