She’s a beauty with or without makeup! Kendall Jenner is usually in full glam, however, sometimes the model loves to show off her fresh face. While fans love to see the Kardashians star all dressed up and posing on various red carpets, sometimes it’s nice to get a glimpse of the real her.

Throughout her time in the spotlight, Kendall has been vocal about her acne struggles and various skincare routines. She even shared her everyday beauty routine with Vogue in November 2020.

“I’ve come up with this regimen that really works for me,” she shared in the “Beauty Secrets” video. “I literally can do my makeup in 15 minutes or less …. 20 tops. … I probably have one too many steps when it comes to bronzer.” However, Kendall noted that when it comes to applying makeup, there are “no real rules here.”

Over the years, Kendall has become the go-to star for tips about how to deal with stubborn acne. She even worked with Proactive back in the day.

“I feel like everyone hates dry skin. I hate to be dry,” the 818 founder told WhoWhatWear in 2019. “So a really good moisturizer, or even something more hardcore if you need it: Aquaphor is very multipurpose, so I’ll use that if I have a patch.”

When it comes to beauty secrets, Kendall tells her fans to “never touch your face, never pick your face, always wash your face and wear eye cream,” but find the products that work for you — every face is different.

“You know what’s good for your own face,” she told Byrdie in an interview. “Everybody has something different — they’ve learned what’s best for them, and I’ve learned what’s best for me.”

Other than her role as a skincare guru, Kendall is also a businesswoman and reality star who has a love for horses. In fact, she’s even shared her love of riding via Instagram in August 2022, alongside a caption that read, “Big snuggles.” In the snaps, Kendall is sporting a rare no makeup moment while hugging a horse.

That’s not the only time she’s showed off a fresh face over the years. Scroll through our gallery to see Kendall’s rare no makeup photos.

