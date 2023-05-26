Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey are the musical duo of our dreams. The two singers first collaborated on Taylor’s 2022 song “Snow on the Beach,” and often speak praises of one another. Not only that, the Eras Tour performer even released another version of the Midnights track with more Lana verses. Keep reading to see details inside their friendship.

How Did Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey Meet?

ICYMI, Taylor and Lana both have the same music producer, Jack Antonoff, who connected the pair as he was working on both of their albums, Taylor’s 2022 Midnights and Lana’s 2023 Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd.

While the two pop stars had met a handful of times prior to the collaboration while attending award shows and red carpet events, this was definitely the moment where the iconic duo got super close.

“Lana Del Rey in my opinion is one of the best musical artists ever,” Taylor said in a video first announcing their collab. “The fact that I get to exist at the same as her is an honor and a privilege. The fact that she would be so generous as to collaborate with us on this song is something I’m gonna be grateful for for life. Absolutely love her.”

When Did Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey Collaborate?

After Midnights dropped in October 2022, fans quickly noticed that Lana’s participation in the song were only that of background vocals, and not a full verse which Lana explained that Taylor originally wanted.

“Had I known, I would have sung the entire second verse like she wanted,” Lana shared in an interview with Billboard in February 2023. “My job as a feature on a big artist’s album is to make sure I help add to the production of the song, so I was more focused on the production.”

“She was very adamant that she wanted me to be on the album, and I really liked that song. I thought it was nice to be able to bridge that world, since Jack [Antonoff] and I work together and so do Jack and Taylor,” the “Young and Beautiful” singer continued.

However, after fans were very vocal on Lana’s lack of presence on the track, Taylor did what only Taylor could do: make another version of “Snow on the Beach,” which she announced via Instagram on May 25, 2023.

She wrote as the caption, “You asked for it, we listened: Lana and I went back into the studio specifically to record more Lana on ‘Snow on the Beach.’ Love u @honeymoon.”

