Landon Barker isn’t afraid of some drama! The son of Travis Barker has stirred up plenty since he started dating Charli D’Amelio, the ex-girlfriend of his former friend, Chase Hudson (also known as Lil Huddy). Keep reading for everything he’s said about his former friend.

Explaining Landon Barker, Charli D’Amelio, Chase Hudson Drama

ICYMI, Chase and Charli dated each other on and off from January 2019 to the beginning of 2022. Their relationship was drama-filled, as they broke up multiple times and had several public falling outs. As Chase and Charli no longer follow each other on Instagram as of June 2022, it’s safe to say they’re no longer on good terms.

On top of that, Landon is actually a former friend of Charli’s ex-boyfriend, with Chase even attending Landon’s dad’s wedding to Kourtney Kardashian!

After Landon and Charli went public with their relationship in June 2022, fans believe that Chase called out his ex in his song called “All the Things I Hate About You,” which was released one month later. “You’re a showstopper, a bad liar, homie hopper, drama starter,” he sings in the track. Many fans immediately thought that the phrase “homie hopper” was a diss towards Charli, given her relationship with Chase’s former friend.

Landon seemingly responded to the song via TikTok comment, after a video was posted by user @theethanfields, making fun of Chase’s song, rhyming nonsensical words similarly to Lil Huddy’s chorus. “You’re a clout chaser, instigator, see ya later, alligator … Darth Vader.” Landon commented on the TikTok with a laugh crying emoji.

Are Chase Hudson and Landon Barker Friends?

Chase and Landon had been friends for a little while, even starring in Machine Gun Kelly‘s Downfalls High film together.

Shortly after news of Landon and Charli’s relationship broke, the two boys unfollowed one another on Instagram in June 2022 — so we can assume the pair are no longer friends.

Did Landon Barker Write a Song About Chase Hudson?

Over a year after making headlines for his relationship with Charli, Landon dropped a track seemingly inspired by the drama titled “Friends With Your Ex.”

“I was friends with your ex. You were with him when we met. Guess he hasn’t found out yet, but I know he’s gonna kill me when he sees me with you,” he sings in the song, which was released in September 2023.

Immediately after Landon teased the song, it wasn’t hard for fans to link it to Landon’s ex-friend, Chase.

“My song isn’t necessarily a shot at him, it’s more about my side of everything. I didn’t make this song intentionally to be a d–k or whatever,” Landon explained on the “BFFs” podcast. “I more made it to just explain my side of how it is when you end up falling in love with somebody you’re not technically supposed to.”

Click through our gallery to uncover everything Landon has said about Chase.

