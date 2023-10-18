Charli D’Amelio shared insight into her and Landon Barker‘s split after they were “completely” broken up — hinting at why she didn’t go public with the news.

“I’m at a point in my life where I really want to figure out how to balance my work life a little bit more,” Charli explained during The D’Amelio Show season 3 finale, which premiered on Wednesday, October 18. During a conversation with her sister, Dixie D’Amelio, the internet star admitted that she and Landon had spoken after their split.

“We had a very tough conversation,” Charli admitted. “We both need to grow up and be independent and not rely on each other.”

However, he did send her a large bouquet of flowers. Alongside the roses was a sweet note.

“I’m sorry Char, I love you so much and you mean the world to me!” Landon’s letter read. “You’re so beautiful and loved by me and you are the best most beautiful girl I could ever ask for I love you so much.”

While Charli explained that she understands “what he’s trying to do” she needed “space” from the relationship.

“We’ll see if maybe in a month or two months — or whatever it is — we want to have a conversation,” she said.

Elsewhere in the D’Amelio Show finale, Charli explained what caused the breakup.

“Landon and I just broke up,” she confessed. “Kinda started in the Bahamas. The trip was not as picture perfect as it seemed at all. He, like, flipped out. He was like, ‘You don’t know how to handle my anxiety.’ So, I was like, alright.”

Charli said the couple — who has since reconcile — was “fighting every single night” when they were celebrating her birthday. “It was every little thing that I did,” she added. “Then, he left 10 minutes before my birthday and didn’t say anything to me.”

She and Landon were first romantically linked in June 2022 and went public the following month. Fans didn’t know about their brief breakup until the D’Amelio Show aired. However, it appears they’re still gong strong.

“Right now I’m definitely focusing on myself. I’ve had a lot of change and I can stick up for myself and not let people walk all over me,” Charli explained during her confessional in the show. “It’s important for me to protect my own mental health not let work or a public relationship get in the way of that.”

All episodes of The D’Amelio Show season 3 are now streaming via Hulu.

