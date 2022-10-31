TikTok drama, sister squabbles and romance were at the forefront of season 2 of The D’Amelio Show, which premiered on Hulu in September 2022. So, can we look forward to another season of Charli and Dixie D’Amelio grappling with their newfound rise to fame? Keep reading to find out everything we know about season 3 of The D’Amelio Show!

What Is The D’Amelio Show?

Season 1 of The D’Amelio Show first premiered on Hulu in September 2021 and peeled back the curtain on TikToker’s Charli, Dixie and their parents, Marc and Heidi D’Amelio, live since their whirlwind rise to fame from Connecticut to Hollywood.

ICYMI, Charli is the most followed TikTok user on the platform! She started posting TikToks in March 2019 and quickly became popular after sharing videos of herself dancing. Charli’s older sister, Dixie, soon followed suit and has since become one of the most followed TikTok accounts as well.

Since their rise to fame, Dixie launched her music career in June 2020 with the song “Be Happy.” The young singer released her first album called a letter to me in June 2022. In season 2 of the reality show, it showed Charli also dipping her toes into music, with her first single “if you ask me to” being released in October 2022.

“We have all grown so much since season 1, and I’m excited for viewers to see that,” Charli, 18, told J-14 exclusively while promoting her family’s partnership with Spotify’s new Lyrics feature. “We are still in the process of filming season 2 so all I will say is that, this season, we are focusing on having fun and showing more of who we are as a family and individuals.”

Will There Be a Season 3 of The D’Amelio Show?

Hulu has yet to announce season 3 of The D’Amelio Show as of yet, but keep your fingers crossed! As the streaming platform confirmed season 2 two months after season 1’s premiere, we can assume we’ll probably get a renewal announcement for season 3 sometime soon.

One fan wrote on Twitter, “Season 2 of the D’Amelio show was just as good as season 1. I can’t wait for season 3.” Another tweeted, “I need season 3 of the damelio show.” Give the people what they want, Hulu!

