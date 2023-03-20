She has a lot going on at the moment! Dixie D’Amelio may still be “learning and adapting” to life in the public eye, but she’s loving the opportunities that notoriety is bringing, the internet star exclusively tells J-14. Including the opportunity to release a major shoe collaboration with PUMA.

“I had so much fun selecting styles that aligned with what I personally gravitate towards in my own day to day fashion. I really wanted to highlight the versatility of these shoes by making selections that could go with anything in anyone’s closet,” Dixie, 21, explains, while promoting the PUMA x DIXIE collection. “It was super important to me to have the pairs be true to what I would reach for whether I’m heading to the studio, going out with friends or running errands around town.”

The Connecticut native shares that when designing the collection, she wanted it to feel like each of the three shoes “reflect a different side of me.” While the “Be Happy” songstress is all about work these days, sometimes she does need “a break from social media” and often sets her phone “on do not disturb” just to center herself amid all the noise of fame.

“Sometimes it’s prioritizing spending time with family and friends, especially those I don’t get to see every day if we live in different places or if our schedules are crazy,” Dixie tells J-14 about how she has learned to navigate the limelight. “When I have downtime from work and traveling, I really try to be around the people I love.”

The PUMA x DIXIE collection, which launched on March 8, features three different shoes and “each one was designed with different themes in mind.” Because of this, Dixie has a hard time choosing a favorite. That being said, she notes that the PUMA x DIXIE Mayze is a favorite not only because it’s a “fun and unique shoe,” but because “it is such a classic sneaker that can elevate any outfit I’m wearing.”

When it comes to styling each shoe in the collection, Dixie broke down some exclusive tips and tricks with J-14.

“I love all three of them because they’re so versatile. The Mayze are the perfect day-to-night shoe and can easily be dressed up or down,” she shares. “The Defy are definitely a sportier style that can be worn with athleisure. The RS-X is one that I think falls into both the sport and lifestyle category, which is the perfect hybrid.”

To go along with her new show collection, the songstress also gushes over her new platinum blonde hair color. And, yes, blondes do have more fun, according to Dixie.

“I’m having fun being blonde! We were talking about what to do next and the idea of going platinum blonde came up and I was sold!” she recalls. “Being blonde definitely is a vibe and just has a fun feel to it.”

