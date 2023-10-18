Le Sserafim is making their ~fearless~ return! The K-pop girl group, whose name is an anagram for fearless, is set for an October 2023 comeback with English track “Perfect Night.”

Keep reading for everything we know about Le Sserafim’s comeback!

Le Sserafim ‘Perfect Night’ English Single: Details

“Perfect Night” will be released at on Friday, October 27. The group released gorgeous, ethereal concept photos and videos prior to the music video drop which already have fans excited for a ~perfect~ comeback.

According to a press release, it will “send an energetic message that even a not-so-perfect day can be fun when you spend it with your crew.”

Who Are Le Sserafim?

Le Sserafim includes members Kim Chaewon, Sakura, Huh Yunjin, Kazuha and Hong Eunchae.

The girls debuted in May 2022, with the release of their EP Fearless and lead single “Fearless.” Two members, Kim Chaewon and Sakura, were actually already well-known in the K-pop community prior to Le Sserafim, as they were members of a successful K-pop girl group called Iz*one.

Their former group was formed in a reality TV competition series called Produce 48 in 2018. Le Sserafim member Huh Yunjin also competed in Produce 48, but placed 26th out of the 48 competitors and did not debut with the band.

On top of that, the band released a documentary based on their pre-debut preparations called Le Sserafim – The World Is My Oyster.

“I’ve never had a period in my life where I’ve dedicated this much effort, energy, and time all at once,” Huh Yunjin told NME in June 2022, describing the pre-debut process as “grueling.” Although, it was all worth it for the singer, who says that “[since] we’ve finally made our debut, I feel proud and rewarded for all the hard work we’ve put in.”

Since releasing their first official album in May 2023 titled Unforgiven, the group has gone viral with “Eve, Psyche & The Bluebeard’s Wife,” releasing multiple other versions. Some of those remixes include features by singers like Rina Sawayama, Upsahl and Demi Lovato.

“While preparing for this album, we put a lot of time and effort into working on our performances, so I hope people would know how much we enjoy ourselves on stage and that we’re great at performing,” Eunchae said of Unforgiven during a Buzzfeed interview in May 2023. “We made a promise among ourselves to have the most fun we can on stage. I’d like people to feel that we have a great chemistry on stage and that we are passionate about performing.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.