Is Liam Payne OK? The One Direction member got into a nasty brawl outside of a nightclub, after he claimed three bouncers jumped him for no reason.

The “Strip That Down” crooner was out with his girlfriend Maya Henry at a karaoke bar called Silver Fox in San Antonio, TX, when the altercation took place. Taking to his Instagram Stories, the “Strip That Down” singer wrote in a now-deleted post, “@thesilverfoxsatx three of your bouncers just [jumped] me for no reason whilst I was grabbing my ID. I took pics of the whole thing, look forward to seeing you in court a**holes.”

According to reports, the fight broke out after Liam and Maya were kicked out of the bar because his 19-year-old girlfriend was underage. Witnesses claimed that the 26-year-old was pushed to the ground after he tried to force his way back in. In a clip obtained by The Sun, Liam could be seen yelling at the bouncers, “Don’t f**king push me again or I will lay your a** out,” as the model attempted to hold him back.

The singer was in Texas to celebrate Thanksgiving with Maya, who grew up in Texas, and her family. Before the alleged bawl, he shared a snap from the festivities, which he captioned, “Well rested and ready to get back to work after a great little Texas getaway. Good food, good times and good people.”

For those who missed it, the pair were first spotted holding hands in September 2019, and since then they’ve been serious couple goals. They’re definitely not afraid to show off their love and have been spotted packing on the PDA all over the world. They’ve also shared a bunch of adorable pictures together on social media, and they cannot stop gushing over each other in interviews!

The Silver Fox hasn’t immediately returned J-14’s requests for comment.

