It looks like Lili Reinhart is not here for people hating on her boyfriend, Cole Sprouse! The actress just took to Twitter to seemingly clap back at internet trolls who got “#ColeSprouseIsOverParty” to trend online, and she was definitely not happy about it.

“Twitter is such a vile place. It’s so easy to say s**t behind your f**king phone, isn’t it? This is why people choose to keep their relationships private… This is why people don’t have social media… because of this bullying,” the Riverdale star wrote in a series of now-deleted tweets. “I don’t tolerate any of that s**t. Bully me? Sure, fine. But attacking someone for literally no reason, just for the sake of a f**king twitter trend? Please… Reassess yourself and your ego before you send another tweet into the abyss.”

“It’s easy to criticize someone and spew hate because it makes you feel like you have some sort of power over them,” she continued. “Truth is… You don’t. Saying you hate someone or don’t like them gives you absolutely no power over them. You need to tweet about someone you literally don’t know in order to feel like you have something going on in your life? That’s sad. It’s really f**king sad. You want to feel validated or important? Attacking someone online won’t give that to you. Do something helpful with your time and be better.”

For those who missed it, the 23-year-old’s rant comes just weeks after she seemingly slammed rumors that the former Suite Life of Zack and Cody star had cheated on her with model Kaia Gerber.

“Twitter is actually the most toxic form of social media. People are a**holes for the sake of being a**holes. Do you not understand karma? It’s fine if you don’t, you’ll understand when it bites your miserable a**,” she wrote on April 23, 2020 in some more now-deleted tweets. “Dear everyone on social media, don’t put down people for the sake of putting them down. Don’t be a f**king a**hole. The world doesn’t need anymore of that sh**.”

Fans first started to speculate that something had gone wrong between Lili and Cole after Kaia allegedly posted some photos from what appeared to be inside of Cole’s house. Cole also seemingly addressed the situation himself, writing on his Instagram Stories, “I tolerate a lot of rumors and slander from people online claiming to be my fans. Fans who feel entitled to my privacy precisely because I never indulge them. But attacking my friends, baseless accusations, leaking my address and sending death threats are all qualities of insanity and fanaticism.”

According to E! News, the photos Kaia had shared were old and Lili and Cole are still going strong.

