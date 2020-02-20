Lili Reinhart Says Luke Perry's Spirit Visited Her In A Dream

On Wednesday, February 19, Riverdale star Lili Reinhart shared a meaningful dream she had about her late costar Luke Perry. The 23-year-old actress took to her Instagram Stories and told followers that his “spirit” had visited her and the two had “hugged.” Lili also expressed how much she and her fellow Riverdale actors miss him.

“I had a dream last night that I saw Luke… and I hugged him so hard and cried into his shoulder telling him how much we all miss him,” she wrote. Then added, “Looking back on it this morning, I think his spirit was visiting me in my sleep, letting me know he’s smiling brightly on the other side.”

As fans know, the 52-year-old actor tragically passed away back in March 2019 after suffering from a massive stroke.

“We are deeply saddened to learn today about the passing of Luke Perry. A beloved member of the Riverdale, Warner Bros. and CW family, Luke was everything you would hope he would be: an incredibly caring, consummate professional with a giant heart, and a true friend to all,” a statement from Riverdale‘s executive producers, Warner Bros. Television and the CW read at the time.

Lili isn’t the only Riverdale star who has opened up about Luke after his passing. In November 2019, Molly Ringwald talked with Us Weekly about the tragic death of her costar and revealed that KJ Apa had taken it the hardest.

“We were all really emotional and expressed it in different ways. I had my own relationship with Luke, but it was hardest watching KJ,” she said. “KJ and Luke were very close and had such a unique bond. Luke was really like his father — his American father. He really assumed that role, so watching KJ grapple with that was really tough to watch. As a mother, as just a person, it was hard to watch.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.