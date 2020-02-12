On Tuesday, February 11, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences set the record straight and revealed the real reason why late actors Luke Perry and Cameron Boyce weren’t included in the “In Memoriam” segment during the 2020 Oscars.

“The Academy receives hundreds of requests to include loved ones and industry colleagues in the Oscars ‘In Memoriam’ segment,” the organization said in a statement to Us Weekly. “An executive committee representing every branch considers the list and makes selections for the telecast based on limited available time. All the submissions are included on Oscar.com and will remain on the site throughout the year.”

For those who missed it, on Sunday, February 9, Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas took to the stage for the somber moment during the star-studded event. The musical duo performed a stunning cover of The Beatles song “Yesterday” while a video played on the screen behind them paying tribute to Kobe Bryant and other Hollywood legends who sadly passed away throughout the past year. Viewers were quick to notice that Luke and Cameron had not been included in the montage.

The 52-year-old Riverdale star died on March 4, 2019 after suffering from a massive stroke. Luke also made a brief appearance in the Oscar-nominated film Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood, released after his death. A few months later, news broke on July 6, 2019 that the Descendants actor had tragically passed away after having a seizure in his sleep.

After the performance was over, some fans took to social media and expressed disappointment that neither Luke nor Cameron were honored during the “In Memoriam” segment. Twitter users called the snub “disgusting” and “disrespectful.”

“Luke Perry wasn’t in the In Memorial?? He was literally in one of the most nominated films of the night!! Disrespectful!” one person wrote. Another added, “Wow, the Oscars really didn’t even recognize Cameron Boyce in the memorial. How disrespectful. An actor is still an actor regardless if they are an [Academy] Award nominee or winner.”

