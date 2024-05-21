Is Ariana Grande entering another movie musical universe?

The “yes, and?” singer is set to star alongside Cynthia Erivo in the upcoming 2024 film adaptation of Broadway’s Wicked, but she’s rumored to be part of another musical movie — Disney’s live-action adaptation of Hercules. Yup, you heard us right — Ariana may be singing “I Won’t Say (I’m In Love)” sometime in the future. Keep reading for everything we know about the rumors regarding her casting.

Is Ariana Grande Playing Megara In ‘Hercules’ Live-Action Movie?

According to insider Daniel RPK, Ariana is reportedly one of Disney’s top candidates to play Megara in the live action Hercules movie, with Taron Egerton in talks to play Hercules.

It’s unclear how much truth there is to the rumors, however, fans are running to social media to express their excitement for the mere possibility.

One fan posted several photos of Ariana wearing a red wig from her recent appearance on SNL, writing on X, “oh ariana grande the role of megara is yours!” while another posted: “to be honest the part was made for her!!”

When Will Disney’s ‘Hercules’ Live-Action Movie Be Released?

Not for awhile.

Disney first confirmed their live-action Hercules remake in 2022 (via The New York Times), which will be produced by famous Marvel directors Joe and Anthony Russo (known for their box office hit Avengers: Endgame) and will be directed by Guy Ritchie — who previously directed Disney’s live-action remake of Aladdin.

Speaking of the project in November 2022, Joe teased that development had already started and that the Hercules remake would be experimental and that it would be inspired by TikTok.

“There are questions about how you translate it as a musical,” he said, via Variety. “Audiences today have been trained by TikTok, right? What is their expectation of what that musical looks like and feels like? That can be a lot of fun and help us push the boundaries a little bit on how you execute a modern musical.”

In 2024, the pair confirmed that the movie is still going ahead, however, it is hard to calculate a production timeline as they say they’re still “waiting on a script” from Guy (per GamesRadar).

For those who forgot, Hercules followed a young God who was kidnapped as a baby and forced to live among humans as a half-man, half-god. In order to prove that he’s truly the son of a the Gods, Hercules needed to perform a rite of passage on Earth in order to live on Mount Olympus. Throughout the film, he fell in love and learned to use his strength to defeat the evil Hades.

