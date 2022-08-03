Logan Lerman continues to steal hearts even years after the Percy Jackson series ended! The actor, who is most well known for starring in the fantasy movie series and The Perks of Being a Wallflower, has been in a few relationships during his time in the spotlight. Keep reading to uncover his dating history.

Who Has Logan Lerman Dated?

The Bullet Train actor has dated only one costar before, Alexandra Daddario, who played Annabeth in the Percy Jackson series. It’s unclear when the two officially started dating as they had never publicly confirmed their relationship. In December 2014, the two were reported to be engaged and Percy Jackson fans rejoiced! Unfortunately, they called it quits in August 2015.

Who Is Logan Lerman Currently Dating?

Logan is currently dating an artist named Analuisa Corrigan. The couple started sharing photos of one another on Instagram after Analuisa wished her boyfriend happy birthday on January 19, 2020. “Happy logie day,” she captioned the post.

In December 2021, Logan wished his girlfriend happy birthday via Instagram as well — this was a huge shock to fans as the actor rarely posts on social media and usually keeps his personal life private. “Yesterday was my best friend’s birthday,” he wrote as his caption. “She truly makes every day better and brighter. I wake up every morning feeling like the luckiest guy in the world knowing I have this one in my life. This bday we learned how to ski. Here’s to many more adventures together. Love you, Anita.” So sweet!

The pair made their red carpet debut in July 2022, for Logan’s movie Bullet Train.

Who is Analuisa Corrigan?

Analuisa is a sculptor based in Los Angeles and New York. The artist specializes in making ceramic work, specifically lamps. She graduated from Parsons School of Design and studied communications design, until running into a career crossroads.

“I immediately was like ‘I hate this, I’m unhappy, I want to make lamps,'” she recalled to Architectural Digest in January 2022. “Once I decided I didn’t want to work on a screen all day, I went to clay. The fact that it was something that I was going to be creating with my hands that had function was amazing to me. I found it to be such a complicated and beautiful material.”

The artist explained she originally went to school for oil painting, switched to graphic design for a more profitable field, until landing on ceramics. “I still feel so lucky to be doing this for a living,” Ana told the outlet. “It’s a very special thing for me to know that in someone’s most intimate space, their home, they would be willing to have something that I created in there.”

Scroll through our gallery to uncover Logan Lerman’s love life.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.