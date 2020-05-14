Ever since it came to an end in 2017, fans have been longing for Pretty Little Liars to make a comeback. Well guys, Lucy Hale was just asked about the possibility of the Freeform series getting a reboot, and she spilled some major tea on the subject.

“We’re in a quarantine that we thought would last a couple weeks. Anything is possible at this point,” she dished to Entertainment Tonight. “I don’t rule anything out, [but] I feel like we’d need a little more time to pass. I feel like we would get more out of it if we were, like, 10 years down the road.”

But the actress explained that if the show’s creators tried to make a spinoff without the original cast, she wouldn’t be too pleased.

“I feel like they’re gonna do a spinoff or something before then. I don’t know. I’m so protective of this show,” she continued. “So I feel like when the time comes that they want to do it with a whole new cast, I might have to produce it because I’m way too protective of it.”

As for what her character would be up to now, the brunette beauty explained that Aria would most likely be spending the coronavirus quarantine with her longtime love, Ezra.

“I feel like they would be quarantining anyway. They were so strange. I feel like they would be in a cabin just alone anyway,” the 30-year-old explained. “They were always like an old married couple, even when they were young. They’re knitting and having tea. I don’t know what else they’re doing.”

As fans know, Lucy’s admissions comes just days after news hit the web that the entire cast was reuniting in an attempt to raise money for those struggling during the pandemic. Yep, you might want to mark your calendars, people, because the showrunner, Marlene King, will be joined by Lucy, Ashley Benson, Troian Bellisario, Ian Harding, Shay Mitchell, Janel Parrish, Tyler Blackburn and Sasha Pieterse for a sure-to-be epic hang out session via video chat on Friday, May 15.

“All of us are gonna be there I believe… We won’t physically be in the same place, but since we wrapped, I haven’t seen a lot of their faces,” Lucy told the outlet about the upcoming virtual reunion. “A lot has happened, and there’s babies and marriages, and I just can’t wait to catch up. And do it all along with everyone watching. [It’s] such an amazing cause. I’m looking forward to it.”

“It’ll just be good to connect with people. I just want to have conversations. And not only with people that I haven’t seen in two years, but [with] all the fans that are calling in,” she added. “I think it’s just gonna be a lot of positive energy and a lot of love. And hopefully we can just distract each other for… a couple hours. So hopefully we can just have a good time and kind of just forget about everything for a second and check in with everybody.”

