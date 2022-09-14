During 5 Seconds of Summer‘s prime, singer Luke Hemmings was romantically linked to Arzaylea Rodriguez. While the Australian musician kept his romance out of the public eye, there was some major drama that reportedly went down between them. including cheating rumors and more. Keep reading for more details on this past relationship.

How Long Did Luke Hemmings and Arzaylea Date?

The pair went public with their relationship in October 2015. They were on-and-off for a few years until news broke in 2017 that they had split.

Did Arzaylea Cheat on Luke Hemmings?

Amid their breakup, rumors started swirling that Arzaylea cheated on Luke with fellow musician Blackbear — which she never spoke publicly about. However, in a series of comments in one of his Instagram posts, she claimed that Luke had cheated on her while they were together.

“Is that why he was still f–king me the NIGHT before he went out with another girl?” she claimed in one comment from August 2017. “Y’all need to realize none of these guys are perfect. I’m over being the one in trouble lmao.”

It’s unclear what actually went down between them.

What Did Luke Hemmings Say About Arzaylea’s Claims?

The singer stayed tight-lipped amid her social media tirade. However, he did post a photo from 5SOS concert alongside a caption that read, This is all that matters. Thank you !!!”

Where Do Luke Hemmings and Arzaylea Stand Now?

It appears that the two have no relationship since their split, especially since Luke has moved on. The “Don’t Stop” singer went public with Sierra Deaton in July 2018. While they don’t speak much about their relationship, both Luke and Sierra are often sharing sweet photos together. In June 2021, they announced their engagement.

“With shaking hands but a full heart I proposed to my best friend earlier this year,” Luke shared via Instagram at the time. “I love you Thao and I can’t imagine my life without you.”

When fans were convinced that they had secretly gotten married after Luke posted a pretty convincing TikTok video, he was forced to set the record straight.

“Let’s put it to bed,” he told Extra in March 2022. “I don’t know how to use TikTok very well and, you do the voiceover thing, and then, I saved it to draft. But the words didn’t save, and the voiceover saved and it said the wrong thing.”

