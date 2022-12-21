Madelyn Cline might be one of the most beautiful actresses in Hollywood! The Knives Out star is known for her signature fox-like eyeliner, but we’re starting to question if she even needs to wear any glam! Keep reading for Madelyn’s best makeup-free moments.

ICYMI, the South Carolina native ascended to fame after she secured the role of Sarah Cameron in Netflix hit Outer Banks, which is set to release its third season in 2023. In an interview with W Magazine, Madelyn said her sudden fame was “very, very strange” given her rise amid the global pandemic. However, she explained that she wouldn’t change a thing.

“It’s been like the most incredible ride of my life. Hands down, period.” And despite rumors that she might be leaving the show, she told Us Weekly in January 2022, that she’ll play the role of Sarah Cameron “for as many seasons as they will have me.”

Madelyn has also wowed audiences due to her performance in Glass Onion, the sequel to Rian Johnson’s Knives Out.

“It was so scary at first,” the Outer Banks actress told W Magazine. “I was starstruck by all of them! I didn’t know where to look sometimes because I was just so incredibly excited and happy to be working with them. One of my first weekends there, Daniel [Craig] had everyone over to his villa. I was like, I’m gonna walk in and I know who all of you are, but you don’t know who I am. I grew up watching these people and admiring them, so it was such a wonderful learning experience to watch them work and see how they operate on set.”

While the actress has been booking roles left and right, she has also become a huge influence in the beauty world. Known for her cat-like eyes and siren eyeliner, she’s become a beauty “It-girl” of sorts. She explained that the most important step of her beauty regimen is having confidence in your appearance. “It’s not always easy, but it’s true; it’s a form of self-care, being kind to yourself,” she told Vogue in December 2022.

Scroll through the gallery below to see all of the times Madelyn ditched her makeup routine.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.