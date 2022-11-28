Madelyn Cline is booked and busy! The Outer Banks actress has starred in so many iconic projects from Stranger Things to The Originals and now has a starring role in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery which hit theaters on November 23, 2022. Keep reading to see everything Madelyn has starred in since her acting debut.

ICYMI, the Charleston native was propelled into fame after starring in Netflix’s Outer Banks, which became an overnight sensation in April 2020. In an interview with W Magazine, Madelyn said her sudden fame was “very, very strange” given the global pandemic. However, she explained that she wouldn’t change a thing.

“It’s been like the most incredible ride of my life. Hands down, period.” And despite rumors that she might be leaving the show, she told Us Weekly in January 2022, that she’ll play the role of Sarah Cameron “for as many seasons as they will have me.”

One of the biggest career milestones Madelyn has had is landing the role of Whiskey in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, which premiered on November 23, 2022. Along with Madelyn, the cast behind the movie, which serves as the sequel of the 2019 film Knives Out, is full of famous names. From Kate Hudson to Daniel Craig to Edward Norton, Madelyn told W Magazine she was “so starstruck” when she first met the cast.

“It was so scary at first,” the Outer Banks actress told the magazine. “I was starstruck by all of them! I didn’t know where to look sometimes because I was just so incredibly excited and happy to be working with them. One of my first weekends there, Daniel [Craig] had everyone over to his villa. I was like, I’m gonna walk in and I know who all of you are, but you don’t know who I am. I grew up watching these people and admiring them, so it was such a wonderful learning experience to watch them work and see how they operate on set.”

The 24-year-old star explained that her time on the set of Knives Out taught her “how to handle things in a very calm manner,” and to ask herself “‘What are my options?'” when experiencing anxiety. “I have crazy anxiety. I would go on a set and I’d be nervous every day. [Then I would remember,] what are my options? I needed to take a minute and step back. It was a really wonderful, serendipitous lesson.”

From Stranger Things to Outer Banks and Glass Onion, here’s a guide to all of Madelyn’s acting projects since she first came onto the acting scene.

