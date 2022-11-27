Ending the year strong! Netflix has a full list of new releases each month, and December 2022 is no different. This time, Noah Centineo is making his return to the streaming service in The Recruit.

The To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before star is set to play Owen Hendricks, “a young CIA lawyer whose first week on the job turns upside down when he discovers a threatening letter by former asset Max Meladze (Laura Haddock), who plans to expose the agency unless they exonerate her of a serious crime,” according to the streaming service’s official logline. “Owen quickly becomes entangled in a dangerous and often absurd world of power politics and mischievous players, as he travels the world in hopes of completing his assignment and making a mark at the CIA.”

Aside from starring in the series, Noah is also listed as an executive producer. He told fans during Netflix’s TUDUM event in September 2022 that they can expect to see “something a little different” from him. Other than that, the actor has stayed tight-lipped about what fans can anticipate.

Other than some major Netflix originals, the streaming service will premiere After Ever Happy, the fourth movie in the After film franchise.

Ahead of the movie’s premiere earlier this year, star Hero Fiennes Tiffin spoke with J-14 exclusively about working alongside his “great” costar Josephine Langford.

“It’s instantly been fun to work opposite her and I think she brings, like all good actors do, brings more out of you,” the British star shared, reflecting on their relationship over the course of all four films. “I think it’s become — I wouldn’t say easier — but more of an enjoyable challenge now that we are so comfortable with each other and comfortable with the characters.”

The end of this movie will definitely leave some questions unanswered.

“I kind of like that things are left to interpretation and to people’s imagination,” Hero explained. “I think we’ve given so many ups and downs throughout the franchise that it’s also like staying on the theme that we’ve really got comfortable in with the ‘to be continued’ and the breaks. I was definitely shocked as well, but I’m definitely happy with it.”

Scroll through our gallery for a full list of everything coming to and leaving Netflix in December 2022.

