Dating in the public eye is hard, just ask Madelyn Cline. The Outer Banks star made major headlines in 2020 after going public with her costar Chase Stokes. Even though the pair have since gone their separate ways, fans are still obsessed with who the Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery actress is dating!

Following her and Chase’s November 2021 breakup, the Netflix star has been romantically linked to both Zack Bia and Jackson Guthy, the latter with whom it appears she’s still going strong. Keep reading for more details on Madelyn’s dating life and where it stands now.

Is Madelyn Cline Single?

Madelyn is a taken woman! During a December 2022 interview with The Cut, it was confirmed that she did have a boyfriend. However, said significant other was not mentioned by name.

Is Madelyn Cline Dating Jackson Guthy?

Relationship rumors between the actress and singer started swirling in May 2022. At the time, Madelyn was spotted attending a wedding with Jackson as her date, and photos were subsequently shared via TikTok. Since then, Instagram gossip account DeuxMoi has shared multiple tips from followers seemingly confirming the relationship.

Neither Madelyn nor Jackson has spoken publicly about the status of their relationship. Reps for Madelyn and Jackson did not respond to J-14‘s request for comment.

Who Is Jackson Guthy?

Before his apparent romance with Madelyn, the singer was known for dating YouTube star Olivia Jade from 2019 until August 2021.

Why Did Madelyn Cline and Chase Stokes Split?

Madelyn and Chase dated for a little over a year before their November 2021 split. Neither star has revealed the reason behind their breakup. However, when they were together, the Stranger Things guest stars spoke candidly about keeping their work and personal lives separate.

“We have a very healthy relationship because it started with the work first,” Chase told V Man during a July 2021 interview. “For season 2, as soon as we get to work, we’ll support each other. We’ll be scene partners and take care of each other when it’s an emotional moment. But it doesn’t mean that if I don’t believe you, that I’m not going to call you out and she holds me to the same standard. Then, as soon as we get back to our trailers and we’re taking off our makeup and character clothes, it’s like that world disappears. I’m very thankful for her and the journey we’re on, it’s been awesome.”

Despite their split, it wasn’t weird for the exes to work together on Outer Banks season 3.

“We’re both professionals. We always have been since day one,” Madelyn explained to W Magazine in August 2022. “Outer Banks is a big family, and at the end of the day, we show up, we’re professional, and we do our jobs.”

