When playing Sarah Cameron on Netflix’s Outer Banks, actress Madelyn Cline is no stranger to a bikini moment. Her character is the ultimate beach babe, and that’s why her onscreen looks are always going to be summer inspiration. However, Madelyn shared that the biggest difference between her and TV counterpart is their fashion sense.

“Style for sure. I prefer neutrals, more understated or just straight up baggy sweatpants. My main goal is always comfort,” Madelyn told Teen Vogue in February 2023. “We’re different ages for sure. What else? Murderous father? I don’t have one of those. Or a murderous brother. I don’t have a brother. I’m an only child. Oh, yes, I probably wouldn’t risk my life for a relationship I got in just a few weeks ago, like I’d probably take a raincheck. Tell him: ‘Like I support you, but yeah, I think I’m good.’ That’s just me personally.”

While she’s rocking a bathing suit in the show, Madelyn has struggled with body confidence in the past.

“I worked out multiple times during the day. All I knew was I wasn’t achieving a particular body image, and so I was angry. I was harming myself and starving myself in the process of trying to achieve that,” the actress told Women’s Health in December 2020, noting that she was eventually able to become secure in the fact that “there’s nothing wrong with you, you’re just not built that way, and that’s perfectly fine.”

Now, Madelyn has figured out some epic self-love tips, although she admitted that it’s “a constant journey” within herself.

When it comes to shooting the show, however, Madelyn’s character is always ready for a heist or fun in the sun.

“I get very sweaty. It’s a fun show, we have a good time shooting it,” she told Interview in December 2022. “It is very physically demanding and emotionally taxing.”

Further discussing the show, she noted that the Pogues “really go through it,” telling Netflix’s TUDUM that “Sarah’s been through a lot,” during an interview from April 2023.

It is true that Sarah has been through the wringer throughout the show, but she always looks good while doing it. Click through our gallery to see Sarah Cameron’s best bikini moments from Outer Banks.

