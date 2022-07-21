Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin is out on July 28, 2022, and fans are still wondering … who the heck is Mallory Bechtel?! The young actress plays character Karen Beasley, but is also listed as playing a character named Kelly Beasley on IMDB. Scroll to find out more on Mallory’s mysterious character(s).

Who Is Mallory Bechtel?

Mallory is most well-known in the world of Broadway, as she has performed in several musicals including the Tony Award-winning musical, Dear Evan Hansen, which she played Zoe Murphy in. Her cover of “Requiem” from Dear Evan Hansen garnered over 4 million views on YouTube and gained her a social platform of over sixty thousand followers on YouTube and Instagram collectively.

The 22-year-old is a relatively new face in Hollywood, but she has starred in a handful of shows like FBI: Most Wanted, Law & Order: SVU and Know Fear. She also had a small role in the 2018 horror movie Hereditary.

Who Is Mallory Bechtel’s character in ‘PLL: Original Sin’?

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin is a reboot of the iconic Freeform show Pretty Little Liars, with an entirely new set of characters. The plot, according to IMDB, is as follows: “Twenty years ago, a series of tragic events almost ripped Millwood apart. Now, in the present day, a brand-new set of Little Liars finds themselves tormented by an unknown assailant.”

In a July 2022 interview on “The Wayne Ayers Podcast,” Zaria, who plays Faran Bryant in the reboot, dished on who in the new series fans will absolutely despise. She revealed that the most hated character will be Mallory’s character, Karen.

“Mallory, who plays Karen, is going to make people mad, but in the best way because she is such a phenomenal actress. I remember, it was like a masterclass working with her,” she said. “It was so fun to work with someone that’s so giving and so inquisitive about their character. She just drops into Karen and you’re like, ‘Who are you?’ Mal is like the sweetest, most amazing human being, and she just [snaps] drops into Karen.”

Mallory’s character of Karen is apparently so mean, that Sasha Pieterse, who played Allison, the OG PLL mean girl, reached out to the young actress and offered advice. “When they posted my first look as Karen, Sasha Pieterse commented and added me. [She] gave [me] words of support, saying, ‘It’s always so fun to be a mean girl; enjoy this experience,'” Mallory revealed to POPSUGAR in July 2022.

Very little is known about Mallory’s character other than what showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa said in an April interview with E! News. He revealed that Karen was once a “good friend” to Bailee Madison‘s Imogen, “but since their falling out, she has become a daily antagonist to our little liars.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.