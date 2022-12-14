You might know Josh Heuston from Netflix series Heartbreak High, but get used to seeing his name! The Australian actor is set to star in HBO Max’s highly anticipated Dune prequel series, Dune: The Sisterhood, playing a character named Constantine. Keep reading for everything we know about the up-and-coming actor.

Who Is Josh Heuston? Roles, Age, More

Josh is most well-known for playing Dusty in Netflix’s popular teen series Heartbreak High, a quintessential popular guy in an indie rock band who has slept with half the school at Hartley High School. However under his “so gorgeous it hurts” facade, he’s just as insecure as the rest of his fellow classmates.

“I’m trying to figure out a way to play, I guess, the heartthrob character differently,” he said of his character in an interview with GQ in December 2022. “Instead of just being the jock or the bad boy, how can I make him a little bit different? A lot of the popular guys in films I grew up watching, they were these hyper-masculine, angry characters. So, to have a cool guy at school who doesn’t have it all together … I feel like he’s more interesting, and you can connect with him more.”

Along with Heartbreak High, he’s also starred in Dive Club, Thor: Love and Thunder, More Than This, Emma, Bali 2002 and The Little Drummer Girl.

The 26-year-old is a Sri Lankan model and actor who was born and raised in Sydney, Australia. He graduated with a double major from Macquarie University in 2019 with a Bachelor of Science in Biomolecular Science and a Bachelor of Commerce. “A lot of the time I have imposter syndrome because I didn’t go to film school,” Josh told GQ. “It’s interesting, because people know you from one thing, you’re trying to… break the narrative of your other career. Having the [social media] following didn’t really help with acting: it opens doors, but it doesn’t necessarily walk you through them.”

Who Is Josh Heuston’s Character in the ‘Dune’ Prequel?

Currently titled Dune: The Sisterhood, the HBO Max series is set 10,000 years before the events of Dune, a.k.a. the sci-fi movie franchise starring Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet.

Based on the novel Sisterhood of Dune by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson, the series will be produced by Legendary Television, who is the same production company producing the Dune film reboot.

Josh will appear as Constantine, the illegitimate son of the Emperor. His character is described as being “torn between seeking his father’s approval and his own happiness.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.