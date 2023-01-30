Loving mom life, and her pregnancy pictures prove it! Meghan Trainor and her husband, Daryl Sabara, welcomed their first baby — a boy named Riley — in February 2021.

“This sweet baby boy’s due date was today on Valentine’s Day,” the “All About That Bass” singer shared at the time. “We got to meet him Monday, February 8th! We are SO IN LOVE. Thank you @darylsabara for the best Valentine’s gift ever! Welcome to the world Riley!”

Nearly two years later, the couple announced that they were gearing up to welcome baby No. 2.

“What a blessing,” Meghan told People in January 2023. “I’m just so grateful I can get pregnant. And I’m like, ‘I’m crushing it. This is amazing. This is my dreams.’ I’m halfway there — I want four kids!”

One month prior she actually offered a major hint about welcoming another baby in the new year.

“Hopefully, I’ll be pregnant,” Meghan told People in a separate interview from December 2022. “I’m trying to make four children, so I’ve got to get on it!”

Along with her second pregnancy, the “Dear Future Husband” singer announced that she would be releasing a book about motherhood, titled Dear Future Mama.

“I’m an open book, and I love telling everybody everything about my grossness and all my truths,” she said about writing the book. “When someone goes, ‘Oh my God, me too,’ then it makes me feel like I’m not alone, and I’m like, ‘I’m not weird, my body’s not different. It’s normal.'”

There’s nothing the Massachusetts native loves more than being a mom, and her sweet quotes prove it. Meghan told J-14 exclusively in June 2021 that they’ve been “obsessed” with Riley ever since welcoming him into the world.

“He recognizes me. He looks at me and he smiles so big. It’s so cute,” she gushed at the time. “I was like, ‘Riley,’ and he looked up and [it] was the biggest smile. So, that’s what we’re doing now. He also, what does he do? He grabs things now, but he can’t figure out how to hold it himself, but he’s the best to watch.”

Scroll through our gallery to see Meghan’s best pregnancy photos over the years.

