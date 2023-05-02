Fashion’s biggest night had some of Hollywood‘s biggest celebrities! However, some stars were noticeably absent. Keep reading to see all the stars who were MIA at the 2023 Met Gala on Monday, May 1.

Queen of the Met Gala, Blake Lively, announced that she would be absent from the 2023 event just days before the big day. “You will not,” Blake told People when asked on the red carpet whether fans would see her at the Met. “But I will be watching.”

After being complimented on her 2022 ensemble, she said, “Thank you, that’s very sweet. I’ll be wearing that on my couch on Monday.”

Other celebrities who were absent from the event were Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez, among others.

Another queen of the Met Gala is Rihanna herself, who was TK at the 2023 event. She was noticeably absent at the 2022 gala after announcing her first pregnancy with partner A$AP Rocky. The “Diamonds” singer announced her second pregnancy with the rapper while performing at the 2023 Super Bowl. Iconic behavior only.

“It was beautiful,” she told British Vogue of her firstborn’s birth in February 2023, adding that she felt “blessed” for that. “I cannot believe it. Essentially, from one person I became two. You walk into the hospital as a couple and leave as a family of three. It’s nuts. And oh, my gosh, those first days are insane. You don’t sleep. At all. Not even if you wanted to. We came home, cold turkey, had no one. It was just us as parents and our baby. Man, you’re a zombie for the most part.”

As for styling her own son, Rihanna described some of her favorite outfits that she’s put him in so far.

“One of my favorite outfits he has is a miniature version of one of Rocky’s,” the Grammy-winning singer said of a tartan kilt she had specially commissioned for her son, worn over jeans. “I like to dress him in things that don’t look like baby clothes. I like to push it. I put him in floral stuff. I put him in hot pink. I love that. I think that fluidity in fashion is best. I always shop in the men’s department, you know.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see all of the celebs who were absent at the 2023 Met Gala.

