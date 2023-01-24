Millie Bobby Brown is booked and busy! The Hollywood actress has a new Netflix movie coming out in January 2024 called The Electric State, and she was photographed filming it in Atlanta, Georgia, in January 2023 — looking nearly unrecognizable, might we add. Keep reading for everything we know about The Electric State.

What Is the ‘The Electric State’ About?

The Electric State is an adaptation of the graphic novel of the same name by Simon Stålenhag, and the movie is directed by Marvel duo Joe and Anthony Russo. The 2024 film is packed with a star-studded cast including Guardians of the Galaxy’s Chris Pratt, Golden Globe winner Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, Jason Alexander, Brian Cox, Stanley Tucci, Jenny Slate, Anthony Mackie, Giancarlo Esposito and Billy Bob Thornton.

In January 2023, Millie was photographed on set of the film and looked wearing an oversized shirt, overalls, with her hair in long, messy waves.

According to Deadline, the movie tells the story of “a teenage girl [Millie] who realizes that a strange but sweet robot who comes to her has actually been sent by her missing brother. She and the robot set out to find the brother in an imaginative world of humans mixing with all manner of robots, uncovering a grand conspiracy in the process.”

Millie spoke about her role in the upcoming movie to Collider in November 2022. “The fact that they [the Russo brothers] were so dead-set on me playing her just … that trust in a director with an actor, it’s really unheard of, and I don’t really get to experience that very often. So the fact that they wanted me only made me want them even more. And to be able to have that opportunity to make this movie with them has been such an amazing experience and has just been a really good collaborative effort.”

The Electric State isn’t the only Netflix project Millie has under her belt or underway, as she has also produced and starred in both Netflix films Enola Holmes and Enola Holmes 2. On top of that, she’s set to star in the Netflix fantasy film, Damsel, alongside Angela Bassett and Robin Wright, which she also helped produce.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Millie explained why her dual role of acting in and producing those Netflix movies is probably the most important thing she has worked on thus far.

“Obviously, it can be tiring, and when you look back on it, you’re like, ‘Gosh, I can’t believe I didn’t fall asleep.’ But there were so many things that I got to be a part of, and I was really grateful for that,” she said. “My age and gender [have] never defined [my job], so everyone on set really respected me and heard me. It was such a nice environment to be able to experience.”

The Electric State is set to premiere in January 2024, but Netflix has yet to announce an official release date.

