Milo Manheim's Family Breakdown: Disney Star's Parents, Siblings, More

He’s a family man! Milo Manheim loves his mom more than anything in the world, and she’s also a major star. Camryn Manheim has starred on Law & Order, Ghost Whisperer, The Practice and even had a role on Hannah Montana.

“She’s always been there for me, but now that I’m doing all this stuff, it’s just, like, I’ve never felt so much love from anyone in my life. She has my back no matter what,” Milo told Entertainment Tonight in October 2018 about his “supportive” mom. “Whether I think she does, or she doesn’t, she always has my best interest in mind and I’m so lucky that she’s in this business and she knows what she’s talking about so I can ask her for help if I ever needed anything.”

Keep reading for details on Milo’s family, including his parents and more.

Who Are Milo Manheim’s Parents?

Milo’s mom, Camryn, is a successful actress in her own right, even having won an Emmy Award in 1999 for her role as Ellenor Frutt on The Practice. Not to mention, the pair is looking for a perfect opportunity to work together. According to Camryn, Law & Order producer Rick Eid noted that he wants to “write an entire episode” for Milo.

“It was really sweet at that moment to see Rick get excited about Milo because [co-star] Jeffrey Donovan was excited about him,” she gushed during an interview with Hollywood Life in January 2023. “And then, the casting director saying, ‘No, he’s too good for that little part. We’re going to write him something big.’ So that was a really sweet moment for me. I’m a proud mama. I can’t wait.”

Milo’s dad is a friend of Camryn’s named Jeffrey Brezovar, a former model.

Was Milo Manheim’s Mom on ‘Hannah Montana’?

She appeared in two episodes of Hannah Montana in 2007 titled “That’s What Friends Are For?” and “I Want You to Want Me…to Go to Florida.” In the installments, Camryn appeared as Margo, the manager of Selena Gomez‘s character, Mikayla.

Does Milo Manheim Have Any Siblings?

No, Milo is an only child.

However, the ZOMBIES star has spoken candidly about his family. During the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020, Camryn explained to People how they’ve gotten “even stronger” over the years. Milo, for his part, agreed.

“I’m starting to have this awakening,” he gushed at the time. “I’m seeing how our family talks to each other, how we’re always there for each other — and how we’re always loud.”

