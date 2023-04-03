Booked and busy! Milo Manheim has come so far since his start as Zed in Disney+’s ZOMBIES franchise! Keep reading to see all of the TV shows and movies he’s booked since ZOMBIES 3.

One of the first projects Milo starred in was Paramount+ series School Spirits, where the young actor plays a character named Wally, a teenaged ghost from the 1980s stuck in the afterlife in high school. The show’s first episode premiered on March 9, 2023.

“Wally is probably the coolest character I’ve ever played. He definitely has the most comfy wardrobe I’ve ever had. He is so fun. He’s so lighthearted, he’s carefree,” Milo told J-14 exclusively about his character.” He doesn’t take life or death too seriously. He’s like a puppy dog, and it was very easy to play him and I was super excited to go into work every day because he’s just such a happy guy.”

Not long after the premiere of School Spirits, Milo’s two other Disney+ projects, Prom Pact and season 2 of Doogie Kameāloha, were released! In both projects, Milo starred alongside Andi Mack actress Peyton Elizabeth Lee.

Prom Pact follows best friends Ben and Mandy, played by Milo and Peyton, respectively, as they make a pact to go to prom together while also achieving their respective goals outside of high school.

After Peyton and Milo wrapped Prom Pact, Milo explained how he came to work on Doogie Kameāloha season 2 — which is pretty iconic, TBH.

“While I was [in Vancouver], I was talking to the executive producer, Melvin Mar, who works on [Prom Pact] and also for the show Doogie,” Milo told J-14. “And I was like, ‘Yo, Peyton’s birthday is coming up. I know she’s gonna be in Hawaii. I would love to fly out and just surprise her for her birthday, and if you wanna make me an extra or something, just so that I don’t have to pay for my ticket, that would be great.’ He’s like, ‘Let’s see what we can do.’ And then like a couple days later, he comes to me. He’s like, ‘Why don’t you just play her love interest this season.’”

