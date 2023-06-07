He’s gone from Disney Channel heartthrob to major star! Milo Manheim made his film debut as Zed when the first ZOMBIES movie premiered in 2018, and has been nabbing tons of film roles since then.

“The whole reason I took ZOMBIES in the first place is because I love the message behind it. Growing up, I was doing theater my whole life. There were not a lot of boys that were doing theater and who were proud to do theater,” the actor shared during an interview with HollywoodLife from February 2020. “So, I feel like everybody in their life has a time and place where they feel out of place, and they feel like they’re not welcome or they feel different. I feel like I struggled with that so much growing up. I’m so grateful to be a part of this franchise that has such an awesome message of acceptance.”

While he’s since graduated from high school, the actor went on to say that the film franchise has a great message for teens, which he was happy to share.

“High school is such a tough time, especially when it comes to feeling like you’re trying to fit in everywhere,” Milo added. “The case is that you shouldn’t really be trying to fit in everywhere, you should be doing what makes you happy. I think that’s what you can learn from these movies.”

Following the third ZOMBIES movie, which premiered in July 2022, the Prom Pact actor played another dead football star in the Paramount+ series School Spirits.

“I don’t know why this is the career path that the industry has chosen for me, but I play dead football players and I don’t know what that means,” the actor joked to J-14 exclusively in March 2023. “I have a really good time playing them. They’ve definitely been the most fun roles I’ve ever had. So, I’m not complaining. I have no idea. Maybe I just give off a goofy vibe and I look like I could play football. I don’t look like I could play football though. I don’t get it. It’s just chance. It’s just a crazy coincidence.”

He might have put the high school football star roles in the past, however, as Milo has since been cast in a few upcoming films, including Thanksgiving, alongside Addison Rae.

“I actually just saw her this morning because I just flew [in] from Toronto. She’s great,” he gushed to J-14 in March 2023 of his costar. “I’ve known her for a long time and she just gets cuter and cuter.”

Scroll through our gallery to see Milo’s total transformation over the years.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.