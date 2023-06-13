Performing at the Super Bowl halftime show is one of the highest honors a musician can receive. From Beyoncé‘s legendary performance in 2016, to Rihanna‘s jaw-dropping show last year, musicians bring their all onto the iconic stage. Prior to the NFL announcing its chosen performer for the Super Bowl, many fans start speculating on who *they* think the musician should be months in advance.

Keep reading for all of the rumors swirling around 2024’s Super Bowl performer — and why fans are convinced that they’re faves are next!

One of the first artists fans theorized as a possible Super Bowl performer, was Harry Styles — and we honestly can’t believe he or One Direction have ever taken the Super Bowl stage before.

As one of the most in demand performers with a legion of fans, Harry would *certainly* bring skyrocketing viewership to the Super Bowl. And could you imagine the outfit(s) he would wear?!

Another rumored Super Bowl performer is Miley Cyrus, who we also think would absolutely annihilate the stadium stage in the best way. Could you imagine if she brought out her godmother and frequent collaborator, Dolly Parton, too?!

Pop culture account Pop Tingz added fuel to the fire in June 2023, by tweeting that Miley is rumored to be in the talks for the halftime show.

ICYMI, Miley is absolutely *killing* it this year. Her single “Flowers” premiered in January 2023, and immediately exploded into popularity, topping the Billboard charts for 10 weeks. She released her album, Endless Summer Vacation, in March.

The Disney Channel alum explained why she divided her 2023 album into two parts, separated by A.M. and P.M., in a video posted to her Instagram.

“When it comes to the sequencing of Endless Summer Vacation, I divided it by two parts: A.M. and P.M. to, kind of, almost represent an act. The A.M. to me is representing the morning time, where there’s a buzz and energy and there’s a potential of new possibilities. It’s a new day,” Miley explained in a short clip.

“At nighttime, it feels like there’s a slinky, seediness and kind of a grime but a glamour at the same time. In the evening, it’s a great time for rest, it’s a time to recover,” she continued. “Or it’s a time to go out and experience the wild side. In LA, there’s a certain energy to the night and you can feel trouble boil up to the surface and it’s very inspiring to me.”

Check out our gallery to uncover all the musicians fans are convinced are performing at the 2024 Superbowl.

