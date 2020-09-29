Late actress Naya Rivera‘s sister, Nickayla Rivera, spoke out after it was reported that she had moved in with the Glee star’s ex-husband, Ryan Dorsey, to help him take care of the former couple’s 5-year-old son, Josey.

“In the darkest time of my life, the only thing that is important is my friends [and] family. Showing up for my nephew, even though I can’t show up for myself,” Nickayla, 25, told followers via Instagram Stories on Monday, September 28. “I’m not concerned with the way things look because no one can see each agonizing moment we all endure.”

She continued, “What matters most I’ve learned, is to show compassion, not to judge others [and] never take a moment of life for granted. I hope you all can do the same.”

Nickayla’s social media post came hours after the Daily Mail published photos of her and Ryan, 37, on various outings together throughout the month of September. The publication obtained pictures of the pair moving things out of his Los Angeles home and into a newly rented house on September 6. The Daily Mail also shared photos of two shopping together on September 13 and 19. After the photos went public, sources told Entertainment Tonight that Nickayla and Ryan are “great team” when it comes to raising Josey.

Naya and Ryan were married for four years, from July 2014 until June 2018. The actress died at the age of 33 from an accidental drowning on July 8 after renting a motorized pontoon boat with Josey on Lake Piru in California. She was reported missing, and after a five-day search, police confirmed that they found her body in the lake on July 13.

Ryan spoke out about Naya’s death in an Instagram post from July 25.

“There [are] not enough words to express the hole left in everyone’s hearts. I can’t believe this is life now. I don’t know if I’ll ever believe it. You were just here,” he wrote. “I’m thankful for our times and our journey that brought us together and gave us the sweetest and kindest smart little boy we could ever hope for.”

