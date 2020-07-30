Just two weeks after police confirmed that they found Naya Rivera‘s body, the former Glee star was laid to rest in a private ceremony that took place at the famous Hollywood Hills cemetery, Forest Lawn Memorial Park. According to her death certificate obtained by The Blast, the 33-year-old was buried on Friday, July 24, near stars like the late Paul Walker and Nipsey Hussle.

For those who missed it, police told Us Weekly that the actress rented a motorized pontoon boat on July 8, 2020. But when they found her son, Josey, alone in the boat, she was reported missing. Five days later, on July 13, 2020. authorities confirmed that they found the actress’ body in Lake Piru and that she had sadly passed away.

One day after finding her body, the Ventura County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed in a press release that after completing an autopsy, the 33-year-old’s cause of death was drowning.

“The circumstances and visual characteristics all indicated that the body was that of Naya Rivera and the identity has been confirmed by dental comparison,” a press release read. “The body has been x-rayed and a full autopsy has been performed. The autopsy findings are consistent with a drowning and the condition of the body is consistent with the time that she was submerged. No traumatic injuries or disease processes were identified at autopsy.”

The office concluded, “There is no indication from the investigation or examination that drugs or alcohol played a role in the decedent’s death, but specimens will be submitted for toxicology testing.”

Following her tragic passing, many celebrities spoke out and posted tributes, including her her ex-husband, Ryan Dorsey.

“There’s not enough words to express the hole left in everyone’s hearts. I can’t believe this is life now. I don’t know if I’ll ever believe it. You were just here… We were just in the back swimming with Josey the day before. Life just isn’t fair. I don’t know what to say,” he wrote alongside an emotional tribute on Instagram.

He continued, “Life is all about good times and bad times but with Josey it makes the bad a little less so because a part of you will always be with us. He’ll never forget where he came from. We miss you. We will always love you.”

Rest in Peace, Naya.

