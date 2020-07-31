Just a few weeks after authorities confirmed that they found Naya Rivera‘s body in Lake Piru and that she had sadly passed away, Netflix announced that the late actress will be starring in an episode of the baking competition show Sugar Rush: Extra Sweet, which was filmed before her tragic death.

The episode featuring Naya is set to premiere on Friday, July 31 on the streaming site. It was filmed back in February, and the Glee star is set to appear as a guest judge. According to Entertainment Weekly, Netflix consulted with Naya’s manager before deciding to proceed with the episode’s release.

For those who missed it, police told Us Weekly that the brunette beauty rented a motorized pontoon boat on July 8, 2020. But when they found her 4-year-old son, Josey, alone in the boat, she was reported missing. Then, five days later, on July 13, 2020, authorities confirmed that they found Naya’s body in the lake and that she had sadly passed away.

One day later, the Ventura County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed that after completing an autopsy, the 33-year-old’s cause of death was drowning.

“The circumstances and visual characteristics all indicated that the body was that of Naya Rivera and the identity has been confirmed by dental comparison,” a press release read. “The body has been x-rayed and a full autopsy has been performed. The autopsy findings are consistent with a drowning and the condition of the body is consistent with the time that she was submerged. No traumatic injuries or disease processes were identified at autopsy.”

The office concluded, “There is no indication from the investigation or examination that drugs or alcohol played a role in the decedent’s death, but specimens will be submitted for toxicology testing.”

According to InTouch, the lake is “notoriously dangerous” and known for its “strong winds” and “chilly water.”

Ventura County Sheriff’s Office spokesman, Captain Eric Buschow, told them, “These big reservoirs, there is a lot that goes on. There are plenty of currents. People drown in California lakes every year.”

Rest in Peace, Naya.

