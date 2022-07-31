August 2022 is nearly here, and Netflix has an entire list of new releases! Both movies and TV shows are headed to the streaming service, and we’re breaking them all down.

Lili Reinhart‘s highly anticipated romantic comedy Look Both Ways, for one, is finally set to be released.

“I’m already in the midst of producing and starring in a Netflix film, hopefully for next year,” Lili teased of the movie during an interview with Vogue in August 2020. “I love being a producer! I’m the kind of person who likes control. I’m not a control freak but I like to know that my opinion matters and that it’s being heard. And, I think I’m good at it.”

The movie — which also stars Danny Ramirez, Aisha Dee and David Corenswet — tells the story of Natalie whose “life diverges into parallel realities: one in which she becomes pregnant and remains in her hometown, and another in which she does not and moves to Los Angeles. In both journeys, Natalie experiences life-changing love, pursues her dream career as an artist, and rediscovers herself.”

Lili shared a first look at the movie via Instagram in July 2022, alongside a caption that read, “Baby’s first Netflix film.”

This isn’t the only project Lili has headed to the streamer this month! The sixth season of Riverdale is also set to premiere for fans to watch. The show’s penultimate season will be ready just ahead of Riverdale‘s final season premiere on The CW.

“We’re hoping for a season 7. And then that will probably be the last one,” Lili told fans during a November 2021 Instagram Live, and she was right.

“As The CW looks towards the future, we are evolving and adapting to become more than just a network. We are a brand that drives our passionate and dedicated audiences to engage directly with our programming across all platforms, both linear and digital,” Mark Pedowitz, CW CEO shared in a May 2022 statement, per Entertainment Weekly. “We will also be saying goodbye to an iconic CW series that shaped and defined popular culture, Riverdale.”

Other than Look Both Ways and Riverdale, there’s lots to come on Netflix in August 2022. Scroll through our gallery for a full list of new releases.

