‘Tis the season for new releases — and Netflix has a lot of them. The streaming service has a long list of new movies and TV shows for November 2023.

To start the month off right, the highly-anticipated series adaptation of All the Light We Cannot See will finally be released.

Based on the novel of the same name, by Anthony Doerr, the show “follows the story of Marie-Laure, a blind French girl and her father, Daniel LeBlanc, who flee German-occupied Paris with a legendary diamond” during World War II and how her path miraculously crosses with an intelligent teen named Werner.

“What I remember most is devouring the book, [and] being so captivated by its cross-cutting structure and themes of innocence in the face of darkness, hope in the face of evil,” the limited series’ director, Shawn Levy, told Netflix’s Tudum in October 2023. “I need to make this book. I need it. I need to make it. It’s my dream.”

Originally, he had an idea to adapt the book into a movie, but a limited series was the way to go.

“There is too much story for two hours,” Shawn explained. “The sheer runtime that limited series affords allows us to do justice more thoroughly to the source material [so that] it is indeed the novel come to life rather than the novel cut down to fit a runtime or format.”

When creating the show, Shawn wanted to stay true to the book — and give readers what they were looking for.

“The book — just as its title promises — is about lightness and darkness and hope and evil and heartbreak and love,” he explained. “It’s hardly a happy ending, but it does posit the possibility of survival, the persistence of innocence and hope, and the constant ability to rebuild.”

Of course, this isn’t the only new piece of content headed to the streaming service. There’s a new holiday movie gearing up to premiere, along with Matt Rife‘s first-ever comedy special and some fan-favorite flicks.

