Netflix has tons of new releases dropping in October 2023. While the streaming service is known for its original TV shows and movies, there are actually some major classics getting added as well.

Fans will get to see Chris Evans, for one, in a new role as he says goodbye to Captain America for good. He’s set to star alongside Emily Blunt in Pain Hustlers. The actor gushed over the film’s director, David Yates, calling him “a lovely, lovely man,” in an interview for GQ, released in September 2023. Chris went on to add that it was “a really fun role. It was a role that I was excited to play because it was a real character.”

Unfortunately, some major Nickelodeon fan-favorite shows are getting taken off Netflix, including Victorious and The Thundermans. While Victorious doesn’t have a reboot in the works just yet, The Thundermans is set to have more content coming soon with the upcoming movie, The Thundermans Return.

“It’s been such a joy to return to Hiddenville with this iconic superhero family and original cast,” Zack Olin and Shauna Phelan, co-heads of Nickelodeon and Awesomeness live action announced in a statement from March 2023. “This movie is made for the audiences who fell in love with the show’s original run on Nick and also for today’s generation discovering it on streaming.”

Original stars Kira Kosarin and Jack Griffo are set to reprise their roles as Phoebe and Max, respectively, and the film is set to follow the duo as they are “enjoying their superhero lifestyle, but when one ‘save’ goes awry, the Thundermans are sent back to Hiddenville,” the official logline reads. “While Hank (Chris Tallman) and Barb (Rosa Blasi) enjoy their return, and Billy (Diego Velazquez) and Nora (Addison Riecke) look forward to a normal high school life, Max and Phoebe are determined to regain their superhero status.”

Maya Le Clark will also made her return as Chloe in the forthcoming film.

However, a release date has yet to be announced just yet. So, fans better binge-watch the series before it leaves Netflix!

