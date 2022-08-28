Gearing up for tons of new releases! Netflix‘s September 2022 streaming slate is full of original movies and TV shows coming to the streaming service.

The highly anticipated season 5 of Cobra Kai is set to drop early on in the month.

“I’d love to see Robby and Johnny to mend their relationship and really truly connect,” one of the show’s stars Tanner Buchanan — who plays Robby — told Glamour U.K. in January 2021 about the fifth season. “Robby and Johnny are both trying to figure out who they are and they kind of have the same goals. They want to do something right. They want to get back to normal. They want to try to do something bigger with their life, and get out of the gutter, and be successful. Why can’t they just talk about that and be like, ‘S–t, we get along great?’”

Xolo Maridueña, Jacob Bertrand, Courtney Henggeler, Mary Mouser and Peyton List are also set to reprise their roles for the forthcoming season. What can fans expect from this season?

“Following the shocking results of the All Valley Tournament, season 5 finds Terry Silver expanding the Cobra Kai empire and trying to make his ‘No Mercy’ style of karate the only game in town,” the official description reads. “With Kreese behind bars and Johnny Lawrence setting karate aside to focus on repairing the damage he’s caused, Daniel LaRusso must call on an old friend for help.”

Days after the Cobra Kai premiere, Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke are set to team up in the Netflix movie Do Revenge.

“After a clandestine run-in, Drea and Eleanor team up to go after each other’s tormentors,” the movie’s logline reads. “Do Revenge is a subverted Hitchcock-ian dark comedy featuring the scariest protagonists of all: teenage girls.” The movie’s writer and director, Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, told ELLE in July 2022 that “there are different points where everyone’s the villain and everyone’s the hero in this story.” She added, “And that is so much of what growing up is. I wanted to make something that paints with all the colors of adolescence.” Do Revenge might be one movie we’re excited for, but it’s not the only new film coming to Netflix. Scroll through our gallery for a list of everything coming to and leaving the streaming service in September 2022.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.