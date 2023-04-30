With May 2023 on the horizon, there are tons of new Netflix releases on the way. The highly anticipated XO, Kitty is finally premiering on the streaming service, and fans will get to see To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before star Anna Cathcart reprise her role as Kitty Covey.

“I can’t say too much,” the actress told J-14 exclusively in August 2022, noting that she “would be happy” if some original To All the Boys stars made a guest appearance in the show.

“Before I went to Korea, when things were just starting, [Lana Condor] had texted me saying that she totally understands how much responsibility this brings in the best way as well all the opportunities that it brings and how it’s, honestly, an honor to get to be in this position of getting to lead a show,” the young actress shared at the time. “It’s still mind-boggling to me that I got an opportunity to do this.”

Anna made her debut as Kitty in the first movie, which premiered in 2018. She went on to play the role in two To All the Boys sequels before nabbing her own show.

“Kitty is in high school now. It’s a very different time of her life, because we’ve seen her in middle school when [it’s] the dynamic of her as a little sister and her with her family and in her house,” she told J-14. “Now, it’s her dynamic with the world and with her friends and her path. So, it’s definitely a very different environment that we’ve never seen Kitty before.”

According to Netflix’s official logline, fans will watch Kitty as she moves to South Korea “to reunite with her long-distance boyfriend.” However, while she’s there, “she’ll soon realize that relationships are a lot more complicated when it’s your own heart on the line.”

Of course, this isn’t the only show premiering on the streaming service this month. Although, it just might be the one we’re most excited about!

