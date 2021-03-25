The stars of Netflix’s new film A Week Away are taking a walk down memory lane! Bailee Madison, Kevin Quinn, Kat Conner Sterling and Jahbril Cook caught up with J-14 exclusively to share some hilarious behind-the-scenes secrets from the musical movie’s set. From throwing whipped cream on each other to laughing during scenes, there was never a dull moment when these actors were around. Be sure to watch the video above, and tune in to the A Week Away premiere on Netflix on Friday, March 26.

