Prepare yourselves, people, because a brand new Pokémon series is coming to Netflix in the very near future. That’s right, the streaming service just announced that Pikachu’s worldwide journey in Pokémon Journeys: The Series is officially coming to the United States and will continue with brand new adventures on June 12. So, get ready to binge-watch because the first 12 episodes of the show’s 23rd season are coming soon.

According to Netflix, “Pokémon Trainer Ash Ketchum has a new plan: see the world! But first, he and his partner Pikachu are headed to the opening of the Cerise Laboratory, a research facility dedicated to uncovering the mysteries of Pokémon in every region. Ash meets Goh, another boy with boundless curiosity about Pokémon, and both are overjoyed when Professor Cerise asks them to become official research fellows. With Ash as determined as ever to become a Pokémon Master, and Goh aiming to catch one of every Pokémon (including the Mythical Mew), our heroes are in for adventure and excitement as they explore the wide world of Pokémon!”

That’s not all! Fans can also check out the first trailer right now.

“With their tremendous reach and ability for fans to enjoy content anytime and anywhere, Netflix is the ideal partner to premiere new episodes of the beloved animated Pokémon series in the U.S.,” Emily Arons, senior vice president of international business at The Pokémon Company International told Deadline exclusively. “We can’t wait for Pokémon fans of all ages to continue discovering the spirit of adventure and friendship in Pokémon Journeys: The Series, our newest season coming to Netflix this June.”

As fans know, Pokémon Journeys: The Series won’t be the only Pokémon content available to watch on the streaming service. Most recently, the Netflix original film Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back—Evolution started streaming globally back in February.

