For those who are feeling alone during the coronavirus quarantine, we have the perfect solution for you! It turns out, there’s actually a way for people to watch Netflix movies or TV shows with their friends or family members, without actually leaving their houses or being together. Say what?!

Yep, a viral video posted by TikTok user @Asmaticc is making its way around the internet at the moment, and it shows her downloading a Google Chrome extension called “Netflix Party.” According to the video, after you and your friends all get the extension, you should be able to watch anything on the streaming site together! Here’s how it works. If you send a special link provided by the extension to your friends, you can all watch the same thing at the exact same time. Get this — there’s even a space to chat about what you’re watching. How cool is that?!

For those who missed it, people have been asked to quarantine themselves during the current coronavirus pandemic. The World Health Organization has reported that more than 180,000 people have contracted virus so far, resulting in more than 6,000 deaths. Medical professionals have called for “social distancing” to prevent further spreading of the illness, which is defined as “trying to keep yourself away from other people, especially large crowds.” Because of this, many events, concerts and festivals have been canceled, including all Broadway plays and sports games, and people have been urged to stay indoors and avoid public spaces.

But despite the seriousness of the disease, some people have continued to go out to restaurants, throw parties and hang out with their friends, and a bunch of celebrities have used their platform to urge their followers to isolate themselves.

“I keep hearing from a surprising amount of people statements like, ‘This isn’t a big deal,’ [or], ‘We’ll be fine,’ [or], ‘We still have to go about our daily lives,’ and it’s really mind blowing. I understand if that is how you felt weeks ago but please read about what’s going on. Please don’t turn a blind eye,” Ariana Grande wrote on Twitter. “It is incredibly dangerous and selfish to take the situation lightly. The ‘we will be fine because we’re young’ mindset is putting people who aren’t young and/or healthy in a lot of danger. You sound stupid and privileged and you need to care more about others. Like now.”

Taylor Swift also addressed the situation on social media. She wrote on her Instagram Stories, “Guys — I follow you online and I love you guys so much and need to express my concern that things aren’t being taken seriously enough right now. I’m seeing lots of get togethers and hangs and parties still happening. This is the time to cancel plans, actually truly isolate as much as you can and don’t assume that because you don’t feel sick that you aren’t possibly passing something on to someone elderly or vulnerable to this. It’s a really scary time but we need to make social sacrifices right now.”

