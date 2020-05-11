Get ready to join the club! That’s right, after months of waiting, Netflix’s upcoming reboot of The Baby-Sitters Club is almost here, and we can’t contain our excitement.

For those who don’t know, the brand new series is a remake of the uber-popular book series written by Ann M. Martin, and according to the streaming service itself, will follow “the friendship and adventures of Kristy Thomas, Mary-Anne Spier, Claudia Kishi, Stacey McGill and Dawn Schafer as the middle-schoolers start their babysitting business in the town of Stoneybrook, CT.” Although an official trailer hasn’t been released just yet, Netflix did give fans a first look at what they can expect once the first season finally premieres on July 3, 2020.

So, what do you think? Will you answer the call and join the show’s stars — Sophie Grace, Malia Baker, Momona Tamada, Shay Rudolph, Xochitl Gomez, Alicia Silverstone and Mark Feuerstein — on their sure-to-be epic babysitting adventures. We think yes!

When dishing on the forthcoming series, author Ann said in a statement, “I’m amazed that there are so many passionate fans of The Baby-Sitters Club after all these years, and I’m honored to continue to hear from readers—now grown, who have become writers, editors, teachers, librarians, filmmakers—who say that they see a reflection of themselves in the characters of Kristy and her friends. So I’m very excited about the forthcoming series on Netflix, which I hope will inspire a new generation of readers and leaders everywhere.”

Since the first novel in the fan-favorite series dropped in 1986, these characters have stolen the hearts of readers in every generation! Since the first book debuted, there have been 36 installments written by Ann herself with others added into he series by various ghostwriters. Most recently, The Baby-Sitters Club was reimagined in audiobook form with Elle Fanning narrating the first five books. From audiobook to TV show, there’s no doubt that this iconic series will live on forever!

